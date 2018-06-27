Warriors' Josh Magette: To join Warriors for summer league
Magette will participate in summer league with the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The same day that Magette was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Hawks, making him an unrestricted free agent, Golden State snatched him up to play on its summer league squad. The 28-year-old is a notably good passer, averaging 10.1 assists per tilt in the G-League last season and 9.5 assists per 36 minutes across 18 career NBA games.
