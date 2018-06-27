Magette will participate in summer league with the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The same day that Magette was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Hawks, making him an unrestricted free agent, Golden State snatched him up to play on its summer league squad. The 28-year-old is a notably good passer, averaging 10.1 assists per tilt in the G-League last season and 9.5 assists per 36 minutes across 18 career NBA games.