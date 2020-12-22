Toscano-Anderson agreed Tuesday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors cut Toscano-Anderson over the weekend to reduce their roster to 15 men ahead of Tuesday's season opener versus the Nets, but the 27-year-old forward will return to the organization as one of its two two-way players along with rookie point guard Nico Mannion. Toscano-Anderson averaged 20.9 minutes per game over 13 appearances for an injury-ravaged Warriors squad in 2019-20, but he'll likely find himself outside of head coach Steve Kerr's rotation for most of the upcoming campaign.