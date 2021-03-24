Toscano-Anderson (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Tuesday in the Warriors' 108-98 loss to the 76ers.

After averaging 13.3 minutes per game over the past six contests while coming off the bench, Toscano-Anderson lost hold of his rotation spot entirely with the Warriors welcoming James Wiseman (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Kevon Looney (COVID-19 health and safety protocols). Draymond Green, Wiseman and Looney look poised to serve as the Warriors' primary big men moving forward, and Eric Paschall -- who also cleared the health and safety protocol Tuesday but didn't play -- may also remain ahead of Toscano-Anderson in the pecking order at either frontcourt spot.