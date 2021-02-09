Toscano-Anderson tallied eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 105-100 loss to the Spurs.

Toscano-Anderson picked up his third straight start at power forward, filling in at the position while Draymond Green shifted over to center in place of the injured James Wiseman (wrist). The second-year forward hasn't attempted more than eight shots in any of those three contests, but he's been a solid streaming option for rebounds (9.7 per game). Toscano-Anderson looks like he'll continue to see elevated minutes until the Warriors get Wiseman and Kevon Looney (ankle) back in action.