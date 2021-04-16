Toscano-Anderson totaled 20 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Toscano-Anderson had a strong two-way performance and recorded a new career-high point total. The forward was also able to pick up at least five rebounds for the third time in his last four contests. Over that stretch, Toscano-Anderson has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.