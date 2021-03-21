Toscano-Anders0n posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 24 minutes in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Toscano-Anderson found himself running the offense over a few possessions, a role that isn't too familiar for the Marquette product. The Warriors had to use several role players to absorb Stephen Curry's output, and the sconed-year pro was one of the key pieces in that effort. He shot well from the field and offered season-highs in assists and three-pointers.