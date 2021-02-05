Toscano-Anderson recorded 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Golden State's 147-116 win over Dallas.

With the Warriors missing three important front-court players, Toscano-Anderson got the start Thursday. The forward led his team in minutes and was a team-high plus-26 when on the floor. The second-year man is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and three assists in games where he plays over 25 minutes this season. Toscano-Anderson will likely see a similar role in a rematch against Dallas on Saturday.