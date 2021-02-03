Toscano-Anderson scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 27 minutes in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

The forward had played a combined nine minutes over the team's previous 14 contests, so his performance Tuesday was certainly surprising. Toscano-Anderson logged season-best marks of 27 minutes, 16 points and three three-pointers in the contest and chipped in a pair of rebounds and a steal to boot. With both James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) out for at least a few games, Toscano-Anderson could find himself playing more minutes moving forward, though he would need to show an ability to contribute over an extended period to emerge as a fantasy option.