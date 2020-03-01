Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Enters starting five
Toscano-Anderson is starting Saturday's game against the Suns, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Warriors are once again down to eight active players, so Toscano-Anderson will receive the first start of his career Saturday. The 26-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes over his first seven games, but he figures to see extended run in Phoenix since Golden State is significantly short-handed.
