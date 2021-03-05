Toscano-Anderson will start Thursday's game against Phoenix, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Toscano-Anderson is set for his first start since Feb. 20 as the team is without Stephen Curry (rest), Kelly Oubre (wrist) and Draymond Green (ankle) in their last game prior to the All-Star break. In 10 starts during February, Toscano-Anderson wasn't highly productive, averaging 7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.