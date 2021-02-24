Toscano-Anderson (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Warriors' 114-106 win over the Knicks.

After logging double-digit minutes in each of the past 11 games and making 10 starts in a row, Toscano-Anderson moved back to the bench with Kevon Looney (ankle) rejoining the top unit in his return to action. James Wiseman (wrist) also returned from a multi-game absence, leaving no room in the rotation for Toscano-Anderson while Draymond Green and Eric Paschall covered the available minutes at power forward. Toscano-Anderson will likely need an absence from one of those four frontcourt players in order to regain a spot in the rotation.