Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Gets camp deal from Golden State
Toscano-Anderson agreed Monday with the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Warriors have plenty of familiarity with the 26-year-old forward, who played for their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz a season ago and took part in the organization's Las Vegas Summer League entry in July. Toscano-Anderson will take part in training camp with the Warriors but will likely be released and assigned to Santa Cruz at the end of the preseason.
