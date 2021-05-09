Toscano-Anderson registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Toscano-Anderson logged at least 30 minutes off the bench for the fourth time in his last five games, and the Marquette product delivered one of his most complete stat lines of the campaign while ending just one rebound away from posting a double-double. He's averaging 8.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over that five-game stretch.