Toscano-Anderson signed a new two-year contract with the Warriors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Additional money is tacked onto this season and 2021-22 is fully guaranteed at the minimum.

Toscano-Anderson was previously on a two-way deal with Golden State, but the team has opted to reward him for his good play. This season, he's averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.