Toscano-Anderson tallied 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), sic rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

Toscano-Anderson provided a balanced line to go along with his perfect shooting performance. He garnered a spot in the starting five in place of the injured Draymond Green, and based on his recent totals, the Warriors will likely give him more than the 19.4-minute average he is receiving currently. A healthy James Wiseman is back to work in the paint, but the Marquette product will platoon with the rookie moving forward.