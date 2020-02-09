Toscano-Anderson (pelvis) tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.

Toscano-Anderson entered the game with 3:31 in the first and made a quick impact by splashing a three 15 seconds later. The 26-year-old didn't do much the rest of the way, but he did fulfill the dream of making his NBA debut. There likely aren't immediate plans for the Oakland native, but he'll continue to push forward as he hopes to stay on the Warriors' roster.