Toscano-Anderson saw a team-high 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It was a nice all-around effort for Toscano-Anderson, who took advantage of a blowout scenario to play his most minutes in any game since Feb. 15. Draymond Green departed Sunday's game with a sprained ankle, so his status is something to monitor heading into a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back before the All-Star break. If Green misses time, Toscano-Anderson could be looking at a significant boost in minutes.