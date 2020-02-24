Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Productive in Sunday's loss
Toscano-Anderson finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to New Orleans.
Toscano-Anderson had the best game of his short career thus far, filling the boxscore in the loss. The Warriors are basically playing for nothing and it makes sense for them to blood their youth moving forward. At this stage, it is unclear exactly how Toscano-Anderson fits into the rotation but the tools are definitely there and those in deeper formats should take some notice.
