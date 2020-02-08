Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Questionable Saturday
Toscano-Anderson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a pelvic contusion, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The timeline and severity of Toscano-Anderson's injury remain unclear. As he's yet to make his Warriors debut, an absence for the 27-year-old won't have much of an impact on the teams' rotations.
