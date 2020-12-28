Toscano-Anderson is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Wes Goldberg of Bay Area News Group reports.
Coach Steve Kerr raved about Toscano-Anderson's basketball IQ on Monday, comparing him to Draymond Green (foot). "He's just one of those guys that understands the game at a really, really deep level," Kerr said. Ironically, it's Green's spot in the lineup that Toscano-Anderson filled on Sunday, and Kerr indicated that he'll likely stick with Toscano-Anderson on Tuesday with Green still sidelined. In 19 minutes Sunday, Toscano-Anderson had five points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
