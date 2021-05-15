Toscano-Anderson registered nine points (3-7 FG, 104 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old entered the starting lineup with Draymond Green (finger) out and came one point, rebound and assist shy of his first career triple-double. Toscano-Anderson has been steadily producing across the board over his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes. The second-year guard will look to end the regular season strong Sunday at home against the Grizzlies.