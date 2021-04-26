Toscano-Anderson posted 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds across 31 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 117-113 win over the Kings.

Toscano-Anderson has cleared the 25-minute mark in both of his first two games since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion. The second-year forward's opportunities will become more limited when the Warriors are at full strength, but he should continue to see elevated run for at least a few more games while all of Eric Paschall (hip), Damion Lee (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Kent Bazemore (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and James Wiseman (knee) are sidelined.