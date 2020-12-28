Toscano-Anderson will start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Wes Goldberg of Bay Area News Group reports.
With Draymond Green (foot) out again, the Warriors have a void at power forward, and this time they'll fill it with Toscano-Anderson, who gets the nod over Eric Paschall.
