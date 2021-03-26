Toscano-Anderson is starting Thursday's game against Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Toscano-Anderson didn't come off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, but he'll join the starting lineup in place of Draymond Green (illness) against the Kings. Toscano-Anderson could see plenty of run for the Warriors, especially if Eric Paschall (illness) is unavailable.
