Toscano-Anderson will start Thursday against the Mavericks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors' frontcourt is down Eric Paschall (knee), James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle), so Toscano-Anderson will start at power forward next to Draymond Green. Toscano-Anderson played 27 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, totaling 16 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. He should see a similar workload Thursday.