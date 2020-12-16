Toscano-Anderson is starting Tuesday's preseason action against the Kings, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Draymond Green (undisclosed) and Eric Paschall (knee) out, Toscano-Anderson will get the start. In 20.9 minutes per game last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.