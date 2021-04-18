Toscano-Anderson exited Saturday's loss to the Celtics with a head laceration and is being evaluated for a concussion, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
The 27-year-old saved a ball from going out of bounds during the fourth quarter Saturday but tumbled over the scorer's table, and he hit his head during the fall. Toscano-Anderson figures to miss some time if he is confirmed to have suffered a concussion.
