Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: To miss multiple games
Toscano-Anderson (ankle) isn't expected to travel with the Warriors on their upcoming six-game road trip, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
After spraining his left ankle early in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, Toscano-Anderson was in a walking boot at practice Wednesday and is slated to undergo an MRI. Coach Steve Kerr indicated that he expects Toscano-Anderson to hang back when the team embarks on its Eastern Conference road trip this weekend. If Toscano-Anderson misses the entire trip, his earliest chance to play wouldn't come until March 25.
More News
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Won't return to Tuesday's game•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Helped off court Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Enters starting five•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Productive in Sunday's loss•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Plays 19 minutes in NBA debut•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.