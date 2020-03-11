Toscano-Anderson (ankle) isn't expected to travel with the Warriors on their upcoming six-game road trip, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

After spraining his left ankle early in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, Toscano-Anderson was in a walking boot at practice Wednesday and is slated to undergo an MRI. Coach Steve Kerr indicated that he expects Toscano-Anderson to hang back when the team embarks on its Eastern Conference road trip this weekend. If Toscano-Anderson misses the entire trip, his earliest chance to play wouldn't come until March 25.