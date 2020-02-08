Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Upgraded to probable
Toscano-Anderson (pelvis) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Despite a left pelvic contusion, Toscano-Anderson might be able to make his NBA debut. He was recently signed to a 10-day contract.
