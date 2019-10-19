Toscano-Anderson was waived by Golden State on Saturday.

The Warriors cut ties with Toscano-Anderson, who averaged 2.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes across five preseason contests. The Marquette alum, who averaged 7.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 23.8 minutes per game for Santa Cruz last year, will re-join the G-League team if he makes it through waivers.