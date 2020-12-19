Toscano-Anderson was waived by the Warriors on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Toscano-Anderson latched on with the Warriors last season down the stretch when the season was long gone, seeing a 20.9 minutes per game in 13 appearances. In the 2020 preseason, he totaled one point, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes. There's a decent chance he'll end up in the G League this season.
