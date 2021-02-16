Toscano-Anderson had 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Toscano-Anderson continues to start at power forward as the Warriors go with a small-ball look in the absence of their top two centers. Since entering the lineup, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 9.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 combined steals/blocks in 29.0 minutes per game.