Toscano-Anderson will not play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore left ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Marquette product apparently sustained the injury during Wednesday's ugly loss to Dallas, which he finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes of action. More than likely, the Warriors are simply giving Toscano-Anderson the night off for maintenance purposes, but he should nonetheless be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cavs.