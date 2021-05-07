Toscano-Anderson is expected to have his two-way contract converted to a standard deal next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With Kelly Oubre (wrist) out at least 1-2 weeks, the Warriors will give Toscano-Anderson a standard deal with the intention of also signing Jordan Bell to a vacant two-way spot. Over Toscano-Anderson's past 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes.