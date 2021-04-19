Toscano-Anderson (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Toscano-Anderson will be sidelined after he entered the concussion protocol following Saturday's 119-114 loss to the Celtics. He had received double-digit minutes in each of the last five games as the Warriors' first big man off the bench, but his absence should open up more minutes for Kevon Looney and Alen Smailagic.