Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Won't return to Tuesday's game
Toscano-Anderson (ankle) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Toscano-Anderson suffered a sprained left ankle in the early goings of Tuesday's contest. He won't return and should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.
