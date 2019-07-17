Warriors' Julian Washburn: Dropped by Golden State
Washburn was waived by the Warriors on Wednesday.
Washburn was part of the trade to send Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies. He played in 18 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.
