Washburn was traded to the Warriors as part of a deal for Andre Iguodala and a first-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Washburn is signed to a two-way contract and appeared in just 18 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per outing. It's expected that he'll be waived by Golden State and re-sign with Memphis in the near future, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.