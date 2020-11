Jessup was selected by the Warriors with the 51st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A four-year starter at Boise State, Jessup is one of the best spot-up shooters in the draft. As a senior, Jessup averaged 16.0 points per game, hitting 3.1 three-pointers per contest at a 39.7 percent clip. For his career at Boise State, Jessup shot 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.