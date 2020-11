Wesson signed a camp contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old opted to skip his senior season at Ohio State to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, but he went unselected during the draft last week. Wesson averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 42.5 percent on three-point attempts for the Buckeyes last year.