Warriors' Kavion Pippen: Inks deal with Warriors

Pippen signed a contract with Golden State on Monday.

Pippen, the nephew of Scottie Pippen, went undrafted out of Southern Illinois after averaging 12.8 points along with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 32 games a season ago. He'll provide the Warriors with depth at center while Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) return to health.