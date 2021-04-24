Oubre scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Nuggets.

While Mychal Mulder got the start in place of Kent Bazemore (COVID-19 protocols), it was Oubre who got a starter's workload off the wing. The 25-year-old was also basically a one-man second unit at both ends of the court, as the rest of the Warriors bench managed only 26 points and four combined steals plus blocks. Expect Oubre to continue anchoring the bench for Golden State, a role he seems to be adapting to quickly.