Oubre delivered 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Oubre was coming off two straight single-digit scoring appearances, but he bounced back in a big way here -- he reached the 20-point mark for the first time since March 23 and also posted his second double-double over his last four appearances. The two single-digit scoring outings might have been nothing more than a bump on the road for him, as he has scored at least 12 points in six of his last eight games.