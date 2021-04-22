Oubre tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Wizards.

The 25-year-old rebounded from Monday's nine-point effort to post his 12th 20-plus point scoring output of the season. Oubre was enjoying a productive April before missing five games due to a sprained right wrist, averaging 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field in five games. The sixth-year forward will look to build on Wednesday's impressive bounce-back performance on Friday at home against the Nuggets.