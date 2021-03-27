Oubre scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's loss to the Hawks.

Oubre didn't shoot well in any facet of the game, particularly struggling from three-point range and the free-throw line. The poor shooting night ended a two-game stretch in which Oubre had knocked down multiple threes. On the other hand, he did find other ways to contribute positively by tallying multiple steals for the first time in his last five games.