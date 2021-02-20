Oubre dropped 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in 37 minutes during the Warriors' loss Friday to the Magic.

Oubre continues to make fantasy managers happy during the month of February. He's managed to top 20 points in four of 10 games, including a 40-point performance, while adding at least five rebounds seven times and a steal in six of those contests. For the month, Oubre is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from distance.