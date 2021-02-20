Oubre dropped 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and one assist in 37 minutes during the Warriors' loss Friday to the Magic.
Oubre continues to make fantasy managers happy during the month of February. He's managed to top 20 points in four of 10 games, including a 40-point performance, while adding at least five rebounds seven times and a steal in six of those contests. For the month, Oubre is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from distance.
More News
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Double-doubles vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Logs second straight double-double•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Sharp shooting despite loss•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Explodes with 40 points•
-
Warriors' Kelly Oubre: Puts up 12 points Tuesday•