Oubre posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Monday's game against the Lakers. He also committed five turnovers.

Had it not been for Oubre's five turnovers, Monday's performance would have been a solid one. Over his past seven games, Oubre has shot well from the field (51.7 percent), but he's having a difficult time converting from the charity stripe (66.7 percent) or from beyond the arc (24.1 percent). He's also handed out more turnovers per game (1.4) than assists (1.1). Still, on the season as a whole, Oubre is playing well enough to have 12-team relevance in fantasy.