Oubre has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Oubre will undergo further evaluations to determine if he can continue playing through the injury.

Oubre has been playing through the injury across the past five games, and he's averaged 17.0 points and 5.4 rebounds, so it clearly hasn't been affecting his performance. However, the medical staff may want to err on the side of caution and not risk Oubre damaging his wrist and hand further. If Oubre is forced to miss extended time -- and possibly the rest of the season -- more minutes would be available for Kent Bazemore, Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder and Juan Toscano-Anderson.