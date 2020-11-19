Oubre has been traded from the Thunder to the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the wake of Klay Thompson suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, the Warriors have opted to use their $17.2 million trade exception to acquire Oubre, who was recently traded from the Suns to the Thunder. The soon-to-be 25-year-old should immediately start at small forward for the Warriors and play a key role for a team with title aspirations. He's coming off a career year, where he averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.5 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising if we saw him occupy a similar role with the Warriors, who have an extremely thin bench and can use every minute Oubre is able to give them.