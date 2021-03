Oubre finished Friday's win over Memphis with four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Due to a foot injury, Oubre went from doubtful, to questionable, to in the starting five Friday, but he didn't look like himself, as he played just 29 minutes and never settled into a groove, offensively. In five games since the All-Star break, Oubre is averaging only 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds across 31.0 minutes.